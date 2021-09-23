Ali Zaffar pashto song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ out now

After the huge success of Laila O’ Laila and Allay, Ali Zafar has released a thrilling Pashto song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ featuring female renowned singer Gul Panra and a very talented rap trio from Peshawar, ‘Fortitude Pukhtoon Core’. The song is trending on YouTube.

This is the third regional song by Ali Zafar and it is dedicated to the Pashtun Culture Day celebrated on September 23. The singer’s earlier two regional songs ‘Laila O Laila’ and ‘Allay’ crossed the record of 37million and 30 million respectively on Youtube. The acclaimed singer took to Twitter to share the music video, stating, “Dedicated to one of the bravest, greatest and most resilient people – Pashtuns”.

Furthermore, singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer and screenwriter, Ali Zafar started out on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician. He later also established a career in Bollywood and his success led many Pakistani actors to venture into Hindi films.He has received five Lux Style Awards and a Filmfare Award nomination.