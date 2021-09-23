New York court summons Narendra Modi over killing of Sikhs by Indian govt

NEW YORK: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the US for the UNGA session and Quad Leader’s Summit, a New York court has issued orders against him over the alleged killing of several Sikhs by the Indian government.

The orders against PM Modi were announced by the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York on a civil lawsuit filed by Sikhs for Justice on September 17. The Sikhs have made an answerer to Modi in the case.

Magistrate Catherine Parker is supposed to hear the case.

New Delhi is shocked after the orders and chaos prevailed among the diplomats over the orders by the New York court. On the other hand, the Sikhs are resisting the policies of the Indian government, most recently farmers showed their power in India over agriculture policies.

Meanwhile, Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has pledged to give tough time to Prime Minister Modi and planning to hold protests outside the White House during his visit to the United States to attend the Quad Leader’s Summit and the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).