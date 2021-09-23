SC orders Sindh govt to compensate Nullah affectees within year

KARACHI: The Supreme Court bench on Thursday has released the written order to indemnify the affectees of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed headed the Karachi registry bench of the top court, has written that the reason cited by the Sindh government over lack of funds to refurbish the affectees, whose houses were demolished in the cleaning drive, is not acceptable.

He further mentioned in the written order that take every possible step to compensate the affectees. The government is directed to rehabilitate them within a year with all basic utilities and for which the initial report must be completed within two weeks.

Furthermore, the top court told the Advocate General that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to rehabilitate the people who lost their houses in the anti-encroachment drive. However, according to the SC order the affectees of Orangi, Gujjar and Mehmoodabad nullahs are to be compensated within a year, it directed the chief minister of Sindh to personally furnish a report on the development within two weeks.