COAS Bajwa warns foes for any mischievous act

RAWALPINDI: On Wednesday, while speaking at the state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management, General Qamar Javed Bajwa apprised the foes against any mischievous act, saying that the Pakistan Army has the potential to deal with the enemies.

During the address, The Chief of the Army Staff appreciated the growing capabilities of the country’s air defence. He also expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness and competence of Pakistan’s air defence personnel.

On the other hand, Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan, the Commander of Army Air Defence Command, outlined the COAS regarding air defence battle management procedures and the complete functioning of the newly built CIADBAM.

Pakistan Army Air Defence is armed with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long-range weapon systems. The CIADBAM will give an integrated environment for the harmonized and effective articulation of air defence battle from the top tier of the command down to the individual weapon systems.