PSX loses 411 points to close at 45,597 points

The KSE-100 Index recovered more than half its losses on Wednesday to eventually finish 412 points or 0.89pc lower, a recovery that came after it took a battering in intra-day trading.

Earlier, the index had suffered a fall of nearly 2.7pc or 1,200 points before investors came around, cherry-picking across the board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a fall of 411.61 points or 0.89pc to settle at 45,597.24. It hit an intra-day low of 44,788.63 for a decrease of 1,220.22 points.

The index has been under pressure this week with market participants reacting to negative triggers including the interest-rate hike by 25 basis points, worsening trade and current account deficits as well as taking a cue from regional markets that reacted to the Evergrande issue.

As the cost of borrowing rises, the tightening of interest rates puts pressure on the market. The volatility in regional and worldwide equities, particularly in the context of China’s real estate behemoth Evergrande’s impending default, had an impact on the local market as well as the overall economy.

Additionally, the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has caused investors to become concerned about the rise in inflation fears.

Compared to Tuesday, the total volume on the all-share index grew by 325.88 million shares to 583.73 million shares on Wednesday. The value of shares traded grew dramatically during the session, rising to Rs17.39 billion from Rs12.32 billion the previous day to reach Rs17.39 billion on the final day. Azgard Nine had 36.19 million shares and Hum Network had 34.07 million shares, respectively, to take the top three spots in terms of volume. WorldCall Limited had the highest volume with 91.05.

On Wednesday, shares in 525 firms were exchanged, with 99 companies reporting a rise in value, 413 companies reporting a decrease in value, and 13 companies reporting no change.