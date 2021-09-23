Rupee down 15 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 15 paisa on Wednesday against the US dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs168.67 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs168.52. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs169.4 and Rs170.4 respectively. The price of euro was increased by 16 paisa and closed at Rs197.94 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.78, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 62 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs230.07 as compared to its last closing of Rs230.69. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by five paisa and closed at Rs45.92 and Rs44.97 respectively.













