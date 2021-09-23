Gold price increase by Rs250 to Rs113,250

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs250 per tola and was trading at Rs113,250 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs113,000 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs214 and was sold at Rs97,094 against its sale at The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1400 and US 1200.27 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1773 against its sale at $1765.













