Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Ten ships namely, MSC Paula, MSC Esthi, Maersk Chicago, Agonistis, PS Milano, Spring Snow, Gas Ionian, Avalon, Kita and Al-Aamriya scheduled to load/offload containers, cement, condensate, soya bean, chemicals, palm oil and natural gas were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Berths occupancy remained on the high side at the port where a total of 14 ships were engaged during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Safmarine Ngami’ and Bulk cargo carrier ‘Pacific Wealth’ sailed on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Chicago and Avalon are expected to sail in the afternoon

A cargo volume of 227,803 tonnes, comprising 166,982 tonnes imports cargo and 60,821 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,483 containers (2,850 TEUs imports and 2,633 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

Four ships, MOL Genesis, Kenan, Nasco Pearl and Apollo carrying containers, coal and palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday, while two more container vessels Maersk Nile and Spirit of Kolkata are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.