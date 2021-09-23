Japan intend to invest $100 million in the local automobile sector

Japan aimed to invest $100 million in the automobile sector for starting the production of hybrid vehicles from Pakistan.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood meets Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda and discussed the future plan to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Japanese Ambassador informed that ‘Toyota Corporation of Japan’ would invest about $100 million in producing and exporting hybrid vehicles from Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

He also invited the adviser on Commerce to visit Japan which he accepted. In the meeting, matters relating to bilateral cooperation and the organisation of economic forums were discussed.

The possibilities of assistance by Japan for up-gradation of the focus areas of infrastructure and facilities for various sectors like fisheries, salt and food processing also came under discussion.

Razak Dawood said Pakistan is moving in the right direction.

“We are now focusing on industrialization, enhancement of our products and keeping up with the latest technology by upgrading our infrastructure with Japan’s assistance’’ he said. He said that our fishery and food processing methods need to be upgraded to compete internationally.