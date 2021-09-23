Farrukh hails forecast

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has welcomed the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) forecast about sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Farrukh Habib said that like other international financial institutions, the ADB’s forecast about Pakistan’s economy is welcoming.

The minister of state said the ADB also acknowledged the strategy adopted by Pakistan in the fight against the coronavirus. The opposition has been calling for a complete countrywide lockdown from day one of the pandemic, but, he said, it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had opted for the best policy against the coronavirus to save lives and livelihoods simultaneously.

The ADB, in its report, described social protection programmes, surging exports, splendid performance of the manufacturing sector and institutional reforms as key to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.