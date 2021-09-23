Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Rafi Group sign MoU

Lahore Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the renowned land developer of Pakistan, Rafi Group, for investment in the latter’s premium housing project in Gwadar, Green Palms Housing Project.

Signed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce President Tariq Misbah and Rafi Group Chairman Imtiaz Rafi Butt, the MoU states that Rafi Group will set aside a residential block in Green Palms Housing Project, Overseas District where members and employees of Lahore Chamber of Commerce can invest.

On the occasion, Lahore Chamber of Commerce president thanked the higher management of Rafi Group for providing an opportunity for investment in the Chinese-backed Smart Port City Gwadar which carries a huge potential for global trade.

Endorsing the fact that Gwadar has become globally popular for its rich trading potential, he said that coastal city would not only be a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy also a gateway of progress and prosperity.

The Rafi Group chairman also shared the vision of his group behind Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar. He said that Rafi Group is developing Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar in order to address the housing needs in Gwadar.

He also assured, “We won’t compromise on the quality in the delivery of the project and would timely complete the project as per the customers’ expectations.”