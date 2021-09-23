Pakistan earns $43m from travel services export in July 2021

Pakistan earned $43.985 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows a growth of 75.59 percent as compared to $25.050 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 76.50 percent, from $24.780 million last year to $43.895 million during July 2021.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure also rose by 328.57 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 255 percent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 74.33 percent. Meanwhile, the exports of business services decreased by 50 percent, from $0.180 million to $0.090 million, the PBS data revealed. The country’s services trade deficit witnessed a decline of 26.35 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The exports during July 2021 were recorded at $483 million against the exports of $454 million, showing growth of 6.39 percent, PBS data revealed. The imports of the country however witnessed a decline of 7.02 percent from $769 million in July 2021 to $715 million.