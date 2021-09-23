PM Imran urges national team members to play fearless cricket

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with the squad of Pakistan’s T20 cricket team at the Prime Minister’s office to boost the morale of the boys ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in October-November in the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan players arrived at the PM Office wearing traditional white shalwar kameez with blue vests. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja was also present on the occasion. PM Imran urged the players to keep their spirits high ahead of the World Cup despite the cancellation of New Zealand and England tours. The PM urged the players to play fearless cricket during the World Cup, saying that the players should seek revenge with their performance after cancellation of two major tours.

“Pakistan is a safe country. You should focus on improving your performances… God willing, Pakistan will host international cricket soon,” PM Imran was quoted as saying to the players. Imran asked the team to perform like “cornered tigers” as his team played during the 1992 World Cup, which Pakistan won under the captaincy of the Prime Minister himself. The Premier had special directions for captain Babar Azam. “You must lead the team from the front, take everyone along and play like lions,” he urged Babar. He also told players not to panic (ghabarana nahi hai) – the Premier’s famous remarks often quoted in national and social media. The national team has also won a T20 World Cup under Younis Khan and the Champion’s Trophy under Sarfraz Ahmed, defeating arch-rival India in the finals. The meeting between the cricket squad and the Premier came days after the cricket teams of New Zealand and England cancelled their tours of Pakistan. The NZ team had left their tour hours before the start of the first ODI match in Rawalpindi whereas the England Cricket Board had called off the tour weeks before it began.