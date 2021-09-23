Samsung, TV line-up plant to produce 50,000 units annually: Razak

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that ‘Samsung Electronics‘ was ready to establish their TV line-up plant, which is expected to produce 50,000 units annually. “I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R Industries at Karachi” adviser commerce said this on his official The adviser said that it will become functional in Q4 of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually. This was a confirmation of the MOC’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialization through rationalization of input costs and other incentives, he said.













