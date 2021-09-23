Javeria inspired Challengers lift Pakistan Cup trophy

KARACHI: Skipper Javeria Khan’s 87 helped Challengers overcome Blasters by 68 runs in the day-night final of the Pakistan Cup for Women’s One-Day Tournament played at the National Stadium Karachi here on Tuesday. Blasters who were set a 211-run target could only muster a 142-run total to hand a comfortable victory to their opponents in the title decider. Blasters who were seemingly on track after reaching 87 for one, endured an astonishing collapse as they lost their last nine wickets for the addition of a mere 55 runs. Challengers’ spinners Dua Majid (3-29), Anoosha Nasir (2-22) and Saba Nazir (2-24) inspired the collapse with their probing bowling that turned the match on its head. Pacer Diana Baig took two wickets.

Challengers were bowled out in 42.5 overs, leaving 43 balls unused in their chase. Omaima Sohail top-scored with 38 (four fours) while Gul Feroza scored 34 (three fours). Challengers 210 for eight total revolved around Javeria’s 87 off 128 balls. Batting at number three, the seasoned right-hander hit six fours. Making full use of her experience, Javeria anchored the innings with great expertise as wickets fell around her. Diana provided much needed impetus to the innings in the death overs by scoring 25 off 18 balls (three fours, one six). The only other notable contributor for the Challengers was opener Fareeha Mehmood who scored 34 off 65 balls (four fours). Challengers collected a cheque of PKR1million while Blasters were given a PKR500,000 cheque. Javeria was named the player of the match while Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar jointly shared the player of the tournament spoils.

Scores in Brief:

Challengers beat Blasters by 68 runs

Challengers 210 for 8, 50 overs (Javeria Khan 87, Fareeha Mehmood 34; Saima Malik 2-24) VS Blasters 142 all out, 42.5 overs (Omaima Sohail 38, Gul Feroza 34; Dua Majid 3-29, Anoosha Nasir 2-22, Saba Nazir 2-24).

Player of the match: Javeria Khan (Challengers).

Players of the tournament: Aliya Riaz (Dynamites) and Nida Dar (Blasters).

Emerging player of the tournament: Anoosha Nasir (Challengers).