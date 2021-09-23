Former rugby star charged with stealing 600,000 euros

LONDON: Former Ireland rugby international Brendan Mullin appeared in court in Dublin on Tuesday charged with stealing nearly 600,000 euros from the Bank of Ireland. Mullin, a former British and Irish Lions centre, appeared before Dublin District Court following an investigation by the Irish police’s National Economic Crime Bureau. The 57-year-old has been hit with nine counts of stealing 573,000 euros (£495,900, $677,000) from the Bank of Ireland between 2011 and 2013. The former managing director of Bank of Ireland private banking is accused of deceiving two people to sign a payment instruction to make a gain for himself or another. Mullin, who scored a then national record of 17 tries in the 55 Tests he played for Ireland in the 1980s and 1990s, made no comment when informed of the charges, according to a detective in the court. Mullin was released on bail of £8,584 and is due back in court on November 11.













