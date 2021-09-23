Golden Shoe winner Lewandowski hopes to become ‘even better’

MUNICH: Europe’s “Golden Shoe” winner Robert Lewandowski sent out a warning to defences around Europe on Tuesday when he likened himself to a ‘good wine’ that was still improving. The Bayern Munich striker also offered warm praise and thanks to his wife Anna when he received the award as top scorer in European football last season. Lewandowski netted 41 times in 29 games for Bayern in the 2020-21 season, breaking the great Gerd Mueller’s record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season, set in 1971-72. His tally represents the highest in Europe since Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 48 goals for Real Madrid in 2014-15. The 33-year-old forward insisted, though, that there were still plenty more goals and titles yet to come. “I’m still here, and I will be here for a long time!” said Lewandowski. “Age is just a number, I feel very good, my form indicators have never been so good. I know that with my body I can still play for years at the highest level. I am like good wine and I hope to become even better.” This season, Lewandowski has already scored seven goals in five days as champions Bayern top the early Bundesliga table.













