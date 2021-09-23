Rajkummar Rao marks four years of ‘Newton’

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday marked four years of his much-acclaimed film ‘Newton’.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rao posted a still from the movie in which he as ‘Newton Kumar’ could be seen standing among the villagers.

‘Newton’, which was India’s official entry for the Oscars earlier this year, revolves around a rookie but idealistic election officer and his struggles to hold elections in a Chhattisgarh village despite the threat of the Naxalite-affected area. The film featured Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as Newton Kumar.

The critically acclaimed film which was released in 2017 is a black comedy-drama film co-written and directed by Amit V Masurkar. Produced by Manish Mundra under Drishyam Films, known for the 2015 film ‘Masaan’, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

‘Newton’ had its world premiere in the Forum section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. It was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Pankaj Tripathi won a special mention at 65th National Film Awards.

It also received universal acclaim and was selected as the official Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

The film also won the Filmfare award for Best Film and Best Story. Rao won the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Actor and the writers won the award for Best Screenplay.