Pakistan cannot afford instable Afghanistan: Moeed

Prime Minister’s Advisor on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan cannot afford an instable and burning Afghanistan, adding that the country has no option to disengage.

Speaking on ‘Pakistan’s Future Direction’ on the invitation of English Speaking Union in Karachi, the security advisor said, “Now the case of national security is the economic security and human welfare and the government was pursuing economic security which ultimately would contribute to national security and people’s welfare.” The ultimate goal of the national security was the maximum empowerment of the people, he said.

Dr Moeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented new vision of “Riasat Madina” for the country where average citizen felt secured and one’s welfare was ensured. Pakistan’s national policy had shifted to geo-economic policy from geo-strategic policy, he said.

He said “Now, we are working on a comprehensive national security policy centered on economic security.”

On Afghanistan’s situation, the advisor said the world should remain engaged till viable political solution was found ensuring representation of entire Afghan people and to guarantee human rights especially to the women.

Stable Afghanistan was must for the entire region , rather the entire world, he said , adding otherwise, spell of instability could be expected and the world would definitely suffer. “We cannot afford instable and burning Afghanistan. Pakistan has no option to disengage,” he remarked adding that Pakistan had 2600 kms long border with Afghanistan and there could be mass migration. He hoped, the world would not repeat that big mistake about Afghanistan, it did after 9/11.

Pakistan’s utmost effort was to remain engaged and bring other countries into the process for peaceful and stable Afghanistan, he added. Peaceful and stable Afghanistan would help Pakistan establish connectivity with Central Asia and other neighboring countries, he added.

He pointed out that Gwadar Port, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s importance would also increase with this enhanced regional connectivity. Second major challenge to the government was to promote real partnership with the world in trade, investment and social sector, he said, adding CPEC would help also to establish connectivity eastwards. But, he regretted, India’s negative attitude and hostility hampered the process.