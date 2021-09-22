Food worth Rs100m, other items to be provided to Afghan people: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday announced to provide food and other

items worth Rs100 million to Afghan people in collaboration with Friends of Lahore and other welfare organisations.

Moreover, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) would offer scholarships to 100 Afghan students, and the University of Health Sciences would provide online training to Afghan doctors in various health sectors including the coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference here at the Governor House, he said that no doubt, the people of Afghanistan were currently facing many difficulties in terms of health and availability of food. It is the moral responsibility of the entire world to go beyond political and personal interests and provide assistance to the Afghan people, he said.

He added: “In this regard, we are also sending relief goods to Afghanistan at a cost of Rs100 million in the first phase in collaboration with the Friends of Lahore- a group of philanthropists from the business community. “We urge the philanthropists from across Pakistan to deposit as many donations as possible in the accounts of Baitul Salam so that we can support the Afghan people in this hour of need,” he maintained.

Sarwar said that peace in Afghanistan would benefit not only Pakistan and the region but also the whole world, and for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, strengthening the economy and providing basic amenities to the people was essential.

Pakistan’s policy regarding Afghanistan was clear, he said, adding, “We neither want a government of our choice nor to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.” Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, Pakistan has been working for the welfare of the Afghan people.

In response to a question, the governor said that if a single person in Afghanistan commits a heinous act, the whole of Afghanistan could not be held responsible.

“There are people who are against peaceful bilateral terms between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but we have to defeat such people through our actions so that we can stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in the time of crisis,” he added.

Sarwar said, “We are helping the Afghan people with the support of the Pak-Afghan Brotherhood, Sarwar Foundation, University of Lahore, Qarshi Foundation, Ghani Group and Vital Group”. “The spirit with which the philanthropists in Pakistan unite and work for the service of humanity in every difficult time was unparalleled in the world.

On the occasion, Maulana Abdul Sattar of the welfare organization Baitul Salam said, “We have worked for the service of humanity under the leadership of Punjab governor during the coronavirus crisis, and today we are again united for the provision of rations and other aid to the people of Afghanistan. We will continue this service of humanity without any vested interests.” Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram said, “As per the directions of Punjab governor, we have started training Afghan doctors in telemedicine and other health sectors. We will also visit Afghanistan under the leadership of Sarwar.”