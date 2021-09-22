Six govt employees sacked over affiliation with IIOJK freedom movement

The authorities have sacked six more government employees for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

Two teachers, two police constables, a senior officer of forest department and an employee in Roads & Buildings Department are among those sacked, Kashmir Media Service reported. Two of those removed from services are from Kishtwar district and one each belong to Badgam, Islamabad, Baramulla and Poonch districts.

The sacked employees include Abdul Hamid Wani (teacher), Liyaqat Ali Kakroo (teacher), Jaffer Hussain Butt (constable), Showkat Ahmad Khan (constable). Muhammad Rafi Butt (a Junior Assistant in the Road & Building Department), and Tariq Mehmood Kohli (a Range Officer in the Forest Department).

The authorities issued an order after a designated committee in IIOJK formed to scrutinize and recommend cases of government employees having links with the freedom movement recommended their removal from the government service.

Earlier this year, the authorities had sacked at least eleven government employees over same of allegations.