Raja Basharat for strengthening border military force in DG Khan

A meeting of the Chief Minister’s Committee on Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levies (BL) was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives, Raja Basharat.

The mechanism for merging of BMP and BL was reviewed in the meeting to improve law and order situation in tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari and Hasnain Dareshk, MNA Mohsin Khosa, MPAs Ahmad Ali Dareshk, Javed Lund and Dawood Soleimani, tribal leaders and IG Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan and other officers were also present.

Raja Basharat said the committee was directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to consult with all stakeholders on the issue of merger.

He said that one of the proposals was to bring both the forces under the control of Punjab Police through new reforms and legal amendments. However, all the ministers and members of the assembly, including the Deputy Speaker, disagreed with the proposal and called for strengthening both the forces.