Iranian CG discusses possibilities of joint venture during KU visit

The Iranian Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian during his visit to the University of Karachi on Tuesday met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi to boost mutual interest in the field of academics.

The Director of Iranian Cultural Centre Karachi Kamran Pezeshki was also present on this occasion. During the meeting, the Iranian CG Hassan Nourian discussed faculty and student exchange programs and collaboration with different Iranian universities in detail.

He also discussed the proposal of initiating webinar series on academic activities, the culture of both countries, literature, and the area of common interest. They also show interest in reviving the Persian language at the campus.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that the University of Karachi would like to establish bilateral ties with the Iranian universities so that the students, researchers, scholars, and faculty members of both countries could learn from each other experiences.

He mentioned that the KU and Iranian universities could work on the subjects of science, medicine, history, culture, and the promotion of entrepreneurship. He informed the visitors that the University of Karachi has recently established the Karachi University Business Incubation Centre to facilitate the students and also providing mentorship to them by inviting experts from the relevant field.

They also discussed the engagement of Persian teachers for co-supervising the MPhil and PhD degrees courses and the short and long-term presence of Iranian faculty members on the campus. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that around 200 foreign students including Iranians are enrolled in different departments of the University of Karachi.