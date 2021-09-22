Sindh registers 338 dengue cases

Vector Borne Diseases (VBD), Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 338 dengue cases from September 1 to September 21 across the province.

As per statistics shared by Sindh Health Department here on Wednesday, majority of dengue cases have registered in Karachi Division. Of total cases, 239 dengue cases were recorded from Karachi division, with the highest number of 83 cases reported in Central District.

Out of total cases in Karachi division, 51 cases are in East District, 23 in Korangi and 23 in Malir Districts, 37 in South District and 21 in West District. As many as 84 cases have been registered in Hyderabad division, while 12 cases have been recorded in Mirpurkhas Division of the province.

One and two cases were recorded from Larkana division and Sukkur division respectively. No case has recorded from Shaheed Benazirabad divison.

According to the provincial health department, four people have died of dengue in Karachi, three in Central District and one in East. The situation has been brought under control with timely measures after 68 cases were reported in Matiari district in mid-September, the Health Department Sindh claimed in a statement issued here.

Mosquito repellent lotion and mosquito nets are also being provided by the Sindh Health Department in Matiari, it stated. The graph of cases has also increased since the recent rains and dengue is found in clean water bodies, open drinking water containers and under construction buildings. The health department is fully aware of the dengue situation in Sindh province, it further stated.

The control room in the office of the Director General Health Service Hyderabad is working 24 hours a day. In addition, a control room has been set up in the dengue control camp office at Services Hospital, Karachi, while Focal Person Dr. Abdul Waheed Sheikh can be contacted at 021-99216316.

Health teams are spraying the areas where cases are being reported. The health department has also issued alerts to the health officers of all the districts in this regard. By the end of November, the number of cases will gradually decrease. People should take steps to prevent dengue, Sindh Health Department urged.