Scourge of corruption tarnishes beauty of society: NAB

The scourge of corruption has tarnished the natural beauty of society; its various forms have blocked the path to merit, justice and durable development. The women are the basic unit of the society which has a key role in the betterment of the society. By engaging the female students, good results can be achieved against corruption and other social evils.

These views were expressed by NAB Balochistan Director Muhammad Rafique Memon, Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University’s Prof. Dr. Naheed Haq, Faculty Member SBK Women University Professor Dr Shumaila and other speakers while addressing a seminar titled ‘Role of students in eradication of corruption’ organised by NAB at SBK University in Quetta.

Teachers, faculty members and a large number of university students were present on the occasion.

NAB Balochistan director, while addressing the audience as a chief guest, said that women are the basic unit of the society and termed female students as the future of Pakistan.

He said that 52 percent of the population of the country consists of women and therefore their role in the betterment of the society is of utmost importance. He further said that National Accountability Bureau under the leadership of its Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has been pursuing a zero tolerance policy against corruption which has yieldedpositive results.

He urged the students to come forward and join the NAB’s anti-corruption awareness campaign. He further added that the students NAB campaign will give impetus to the ongoing fight against corruption of the bureau.

Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University Prof Dr Naheed Haq termed students, especially female students, as the driving force of change in the society, saying that there is a need to prepare this class studying in educational institutions in the fight against the scourge of corruption.

“To eradicate corruption, we must have loyalty, integrity and righteousness in our students,” she said, adding that the students much be loyal towards their career/future. They must carve their own ways, as per merit, through hard work and righteousness, she said.

Professor Dr Shumaila on the occasion said, “In order to bring change, to bring the merit forward, to get what you deserve, to get equal opportunities, to get a corruption free Pakistan, we need to be loyal and fair in our capacities—whether they are education, family, career or anything else.”

Earlier, NAB Balochistan director highlighted the laws, performance and achievements of the NAB.