‘NHA making every effort to ensure safety of commuters on motorways’

National Highway Authority (NHA) was striving hard for provision of facilities and to ensure safety of its commuters on motorways.

In a written reply to a question, Ministry of Communications informed National Assembly that sign boards have been displayed at appropriate levels and bridges. Motorways are provided with permanent lane markings, chevrons, delineators, cat eyes and guard rails. Further, challans were being imposed to control over speeding and other traffic violations. In addition to above, following allied facilities were being provided; vehicles recovery service, rescue services and medical first aid, incident response management, fire extinguishing services, mechanized sweeping/ cleaning of Motorway, mobile workshops, operation and maintenance of steel lights. The ministry further said that NHA award Operations, Management and Maintenance (OM&M) contracts of all toll plazas and collection of toll revenue on Motorways through open competitive bidding process as per PPRA to a private /public operator.