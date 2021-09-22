Ashrafi welcomes offer for Saudi mediation on Kashmir

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday welcomed Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan’s mediation offer to resolve outstanding issues between Pakistan and India including contentious issue of Kashmir. Talking to media persons, Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman said Saudi foreign minister’s announcement to play a role in resolving the outstanding issues between Pakistan and India through negotiations was a welcome step. He said the Saudi minister,during his visit to India, had clarified his country’s stance on Kashmir issue. Pakistan always supported resolving outstanding issues with India through negotiations. However, India’s aggressive posture always posed pervasive threat to regional peace. Talks between India and Pakistan were impossible sans including Kashmir issue in the talks, he said adding that Saudi Arabia was enjoying important position in the world and no power could harm Pak-Saudi relations. An important seminar titled ‘Pak-Saudi relations, past, present and future prospects’ would be held in Islamabad on Thursday.













