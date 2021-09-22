CJP orders demolition of Nasla Tower within month

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed Wednesday dismissed the review petition and ordered Commissioner Karachi to demolish Nasla Tower within a month and submit compliance report. During a hearing at Karachi Registry, the three member bench headed by CJP, the counsel for Nasla Tower Munir A. Malik in his arguments said construction has been allowed even in cases of lease cancellation. The matter should be reviewed and inspected, the order to demolish the entire Nasla Tower is not appropriate, he argued.

The bench, after hearing the arguments of the lawyer of Nasla Tower, dismissed the review petition. The bench, while issuing notice on the plea of Alladin Park management, directed the Commissioner Karachi to remove the debris of demolished encroachments and restore the park while directing the Sindh government to cooperate in the restoration of the park. During the hearing, the court remarked that there would be no more illegal constructions on the land of Alladin Park. The bench reviewed the issues related to rehabilitation of Gujjar, Orangi Nala victims. While ordering the Chief Minister Sindh to rehabilitate the victims, remarked that rehabilitation of the victims was the responsibility of Sindh government, Chief Minister Sindh should manage funds and ensure their resettlement.