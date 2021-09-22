Zameen.com organises its first property sales event in Sialkot

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organized a 3-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) in Sialkot – a first for the city. A large number of people attended the event, however all government sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organizers. In addition, Zameen organized a Vaccination Drive for attendees interested in getting inoculated against the coronavirus before the event. The Sialkot PSE featured more than 13 real estate projects, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Sialkot Trade Centre, White Citi Pasrur, Sial Arcade, Khayban-e-Nawab, Canal Valley Daska, City Galleria, and Dar Market. Zameen Development’s projects were highlighted on the occasion as well, including Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, Zameen Opal, Mall 35, Zameen Ace Mall, and Zameen Ace Homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen’s Country Head Ahmad Hussain Bhatti stated that Zameen.com had always delivered the best and most trustworthy projects to the public, and that this was the reason why the PSE was held in Sialkot for the first time. He further opined that Zameen’s PSEs were helping the country’s real estate sector grow and prosper.

According to Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan, the projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns. He added that the real estate industry played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

Zameen’s Regional Head Sales (Central) Muzzaffar Majeed further revealed that the projects that are onboarded, and exclusively sold and marketed by Zameen.com are 100% transparent. He added that Zameen never onboarded a project whose documentation or legitimacy was in doubt.