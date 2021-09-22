Vaccination drive starts at Soneri Bank central office

Soneri Bank Limited with its vision to serve its customers, has initiated a three-day vaccination drive at its central office – PNSC Building, in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). The vaccination drive #VaccinateToEradicate is centred on creating awareness about COVID-19 SOPs and how it is beneficial for the people of Pakistan to get vaccinated.

The vaccination drive was inaugurated by Mr. Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai, President & CEO, Soneri Bank, along with the senior management. Speaking at the occasion Mr. Ashai, President & CEO, emphasised on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and why the general public needs to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to bring the lives back to normal, which will create a positive economic impact across the country. The vaccination drive will cover all the staff, their families and the general public, starting from Karachi, on 21st, 22nd and 23rd of September from 10 AM – 5 PM. The aim of this vaccination drive is to ensure that every Pakistani gets easy access to vaccinations. #VaccinateToEradicate drive will continue to serve all the SNBL staff and the general public across the country. The initiative has been set up with the vision to support the Government of Sindh’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.