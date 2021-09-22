Pakistan among SCO member states partake Peace Mission drill in Russia: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s Tri Services contingent among troops from all Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states are participating in the exercise Peace Mission held in Russia under extremely challenging field environment.

The opening ceremony of the exercise Peace Mission under the ambit of SCO platform was held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here.

Commander of Central Military District Russian Armed Forces Colonel General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin was the chief guest at the opening ceremony whereas Belarus was taking part in the exercise as an observer. The exercise was focused on Anti Terrorist operations and best practices in Counter terrorism domain.