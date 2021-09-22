Intermediate board office raided by police: three arrested

KARACHI: Police have raided the Board of Intermediate office. They arrested three accused involved in fake certificates, documents and jobs scam.

Shara-e-Noor Jahan police have conducted a raid at the Board of Intermediate office. They arrested three persons including the mastermind of the gang Nigar Nafees.

“A Grade-14 IT officer of the Intermediate Board, Akram, is also among three suspects,” police said.

“The gang was making fake admission certificates, testimonials and job documents,” police said.

“The accused were publishing advertisements for government jobs in newspapers. They also issued appointment letters for fake jobs,” police said.

“A police officer also got a fake mark-sheet of his female relative from the gang”. The accused woman disclosed this to the police. “The police officer also paid 80,000 rupees for the marksheet,” the accused stated.

“Intermediate Board’s IT officer, Akram, was my friend. He told me how a specific certificate can be prepared,” accused woman said.

The police also recovered fake appointment letters and stamps from the possession of the arrested accused.