Daily Times

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has discarded the review petition of builder and residents against the demolition of Nasla Tower. Nasla Tower is located in Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Society.

SC bench took the review petition filed by the residents and the builder of Nasla Tower. SC bench took it at the Karachi Registry of the apex court.

At the outset of the hearing, Munir A Malik, the lawyer of Nasla Tower presented his arguments before the court. He said the builder bought the land not encroached. We all are aware that Sindhi Muslim Society has not leased a single property, he added.

He appealed to the court to review its decision to demolish the building. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, remarked how allottees should have checked the building and reviewed its legal status before buying flats in the Nasla tower.

“Aren’t you aware how the forgery is being done, how one can buy the flats without visiting the area,” he added.

Malik appealed to the court to review the matter. He added that passing the orders to demolish the whole building is not right.

Later, the Supreme Court bench rejected the review petition of the building and the allottees. SC ordered the Karachi commissioner to submit a report after demolishing the building.

A top court ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower. The top court had ordered the demolition on July 19.