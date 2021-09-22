PESHAWAR: The first ‘Asaan Insaf Marakz’ introduced in the Hayatabad Police Station. A revolutionary step has been taken by the officials with the aim to improve service delivery for the general public.

Furthermore, the Visitors’ Management System (VMS) has been installed at the police station for the visitors, where the data of the applicant visiting the Asan Insaf Markaz will be registered. A separate software has been installed in the reporting room, where applicants can register their complaints, progress on the complaints, copy of FIR, reporting of stolen documents, police character certificate, missing children and other complaints can be registered with just one click.

Three types of software have been installed in the Asan Insaf Markaz, CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan said. This initiative will help the police to be familiar with the details of the applicant and how many times he or she has visited the police station.

Moreover, the lockup of the Hayatabad Police Station has been connected with the bio-metric verification, while four special rooms have been set up with a video and audio recording facility to record the statements of the suspect. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, will formally inaugurate the ‘Asaan Insaaf Markaz’ soon.