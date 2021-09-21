Noor Mukadam case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir’s parents

The Islamabad High Court adjourned on Tuesday the hearing on the bail applications of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case. Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC is hearing the bail pleas of Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee. The victim’s father and plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer Advocate Shah Khawar did not appear in court as he was engaged in work at the Supreme Court. The lawyer requested an hour’s break in the hearing of the case to give his arguments. However, Justice Farooq adjourned the hearing till today (Wednesday). Earlier, Khawaja Harris, the counsel of Zahir’s parents, had completed his arguments. On Friday, the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer – the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case – was read out in court. The statement was read out by lawyer Khawaja Harris, who is representing Zahir’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, during a hearing on their bail application which had resumed for the third consecutive day by the IHC. To this, Justice Aamer Farooq had said that our police do not know how to make links during an interrogation. Harris had said that he wanted to tell the court about the confessional statement and call data record. After this, he read out the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer before the police. In his arguments, Harris had said that one sentence changes the shape of the whole case. “What was the role of the father? Only the recovery is mentioned in the memo of recovery, so how did his statement get included,” the lawyer had asked. Justice Farooq had said that a memo of recovery states where the main suspect takes an investigating officer and what is recovered.













