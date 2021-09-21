Four coal miners die in Balochistan’s Duki

At least four miners were killed on Tuesday after inhaling poisonous gas in a coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area, the province’s Mines and Minerals Chief Inspector Abdul Ghani said. The workers died of suffocation after inhaling the poisonous gas, he said, adding that their bodies were retrieved from the mine in a rescue operation. The bodies were transferred to a nearby hospital and will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased after completing formalities, Ghani said, adding thattThe four miners hailed from Balochistan’s Zhob district. Coal mining has been linked with many hazards, which are similar to those associated with the aftermath of natural disasters: suffocation, roof collapse, gas poisoning and various lung diseases. Earlier this year, eight coal miners suffered serious burn injuries in an explosion inside a mine in Duki. In March, 13 miners were killed in two separate incidents within the span of a week.













