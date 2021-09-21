Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66pc during July-Aug 2021

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 percent during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $285.947 million during July-August (2021-22) as compared to the imports of $306.363 million during July-August (2020-21), showing negative growth of 6.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 5.27 percent in August 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of the previous year.

The mobile imports during August 2021 were recorded at $166.710 million against the imports of $158.3644 million in August 2020.