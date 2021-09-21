Removal of Pakistan from UK’s red list welcomed

UK-Pakistan Business Council Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Tuesday welcomed the removal of Pakistan from the United Kingdom’s red list and said that the decision would pave the way for restoring trade activities and flow of international travelling between the two countries. Talking to a delegation of exporters, led by Muhammad Shehroz Shams Kasuri here, he said the UK government had also decided to make testing easier for travellers, which was a good omen for importers and exporters of either countries, besides their people. He said that the UK was one of the leading trading partners of Pakistan which imported linen, knit sweaters and other goods valued at $1.73 billion during the year 2020 and exported iron, steel, chemical products and electronics, etc., to Pakistan worth £611.36 million during this period. He said, over two million Pakistani nationals settled in the UK would also benefit from the decision. He said credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for making strenuous and continuous efforts in getting Pakistan removed from the red list.













