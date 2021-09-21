Modern IT systems are being introduced in Punjab

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the automation plan of the government is being implemented across Punjab and modern systems are being introduced in the province with the help of Information Technology (IT) to increase the efficiency of the public sector offices by abandoning traditional methods.

According to details provided by DPR Rawalpindi, computerisation of land records of Punjab, computerisation of excise and taxation department as well as the introduction of online system in a number of other departments of the province is providing the citizens; modern facilities and helping to save their precious time and money besides eradicating the complaints of corruption.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) had been entrusted with the responsibilities of digitisation of provincial departments and the Technology Board is working hard to fulfil these responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Digitisation is currently underway in several provincial departments, which is making information technology-based applications very useful and helpful for individuals and organizations. In the contemporary world, there is a revolution in IT and a country cannot develop without adopting this technology.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government focused on automation to improve the performance of several departments.

The establishment of new IT systems in Punjab Police, anti-terrorism department and other law enforcement agencies had helped in curbing the crimes as well as investigating the cases and netting the criminals. In a very short span of time, the Punjab Information Technology Board proved its worth as the performance of this institution is remarkable.

According to Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Raja Jahangir Anwar, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the process of automation has been expedited to ensure smooth functioning of the government affairs in Punjab and all the sections of Information and culture department Punjab are also being automated gradually and they would be online for which the cooperation of PITB is commendable. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation and Punjab Information Technology Board has also been signed to digitize the key work processes of PJHF. Under the agreement, Punjab Information Technology Board would extend its support by digitizing and automating the system at PJHF to enhance efficiency and optimize the workflow and services.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said with the automation of PJHF, the journalists would be able to get online information about development and welfare projects in Journalists Housing Societies, payment details of the instalments and other required information about their plots.

The automation project would also help the officials of the foundation to complete the task in minutes.

In order to provide better facilities to the media representatives in Punjab, the development work in residential colonies of the journalists is being expedited on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and all the sections of the public relations department are being brought in line with the requirements of modern times through automation, he added.

The advertisement department of the Public Relations Department of Punjab is also being upgraded to provide better facilities to the public sector departments and institutions, he informed. According to MD Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation, Shahid Farid, with the completion of the automation project that would be completed in collaboration with PITB, the journalists would be able to get all kinds of information about their plots on their plots mobile phone app.