ICCI urges diplomats to focus on trade diplomacy

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has said that diplomats should focus on trade diplomacy to promote Pakistan’s business and economic interests.

Yasir said this while addressing a 21-member delegation of trainee officers of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, who led by Director (Programmes) Muhammad Wasif visited the ICCI and exchanged views with the business community on challenges and opportunities for the economy on Tuesday.

He said that the present era is an era of economic war so the trainee officers have a responsibility to identify new avenues for promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports while serving abroad. He said that the trainee officers should be fully aware of the business, joint ventures, and investment opportunities available in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy so that during their professional career, they can play an active role in attracting foreign investment to Pakistan. He said that Pakistani missions abroad should have the updated brochures and information on Pakistani products, which can help improve our exports. He urged that Pakistani missions should regularly share information on business and export opportunities for Pakistan’s private sector abroad with Pakistan’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, including ICCI. “It would enable our private sector to take full advantage of the possible business opportunities in foreign countries,” he added.

He gave a detailed briefing to the delegation members about the working of ICCI and how the chamber works for promoting the interests of the business community.