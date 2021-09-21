Babar says Pakistan will not only survive but thrive as well

LAHORE: After England announced the cancellation of their tour of Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam has said that his nation has “always tried to accommodate the interests of the game” while “others simply don’t”. England withdrew from the proposed tour of Pakistan by its men’s and women’s teams in October. The decision came just days after New Zealand cancelled their tour just hours before the start of the 1st match, citing security reasons. To this, Babar expressed his anguish. “Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don’t. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. Inshaa’Allah,” said Babar in his tweet. Babar had earlier said that he has “full trust in the capabilities and credibility” of Pakistan” security agencies after New Zealand’s pull out. The ECB apologised to the PCB saying the mental well-being of their players ahead of T20 World Cup was paramount and thus decided to withdraw from the tour.













