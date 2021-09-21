Wasim, Waqar unhappy over England tour cancellation

LAHORE: After New Zealand called off its team’s tour of Pakistan, the England and Wales Cricket Board, too, disallowed its team from visiting the country. Cricket fans were saddened to hear the news and so were former Pakistan cricketers and members of management. But they were critical of the ECB’s decision too. Former captain Wasim Akram said: “Unfortunately we live in a world where terror threats haunt sports and entertainment in every single country. But I would much rather play cricket in a country that is prepared for anything than one that isn’t,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life,” Akram said in response to ECB’s decision.

On the other hand, former bowling coach Waqar Younis said that “integrity comes first” and we live in a cynical world. “So let’s not cry over spilled milk. Let’s show the world that we are alive. Time to shine Team Pakistan,” Younis wrote. He said the Pakistan cricket team needed the support of every Pakistani for the T20 World Cup.