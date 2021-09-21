England ODI to go ahead despite security threat to NZ team

LONDON: The third ODI of the series between England and New Zealand women’s team looks set to go ahead in Leicester after a security threat was deemed by NZC to be “not credible”. A member of the New Zealand team management was contacted and told that a bomb would be placed at the team hotel. It is understood they were also warned of an attempt to place a bomb on their plane when they return to New Zealand. As a result, the team went into lockdown on Monday, and the police and counter-terrorism agencies were called in. It looked for a few hours as if the match would be called off, given that the New Zealand team did not train at Grace Road, although an NZC spokesman subsequently stated that they had not been scheduled to do so in the first place.

The spokesman added: “As has been reported, the ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC. Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible. The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted. Reports their training has been cancelled are false. They were not scheduled to train today as it was a travelling day. NZC will not be commenting further on the matter.”

Some players are still understood to be apprehensive, however. There may be some raised eyebrows at the news from Pakistan, in particular. England and New Zealand have both called off tours to Pakistan in recent days, with NZC citing a specific security threat, and the ECB conceding that “concerns about travelling to the region” were a factor in their withdrawal on player welfare grounds. The PCB will, no doubt, be asking why this threat in Leicester was not deemed credible but the one in Pakistan was. The British High Commission and the security consultants (ESI Risk) used by the ECB and NZC both considered the security protocols put in place ahead of the trip to Pakistan to be satisfactory. An ECB spokesman said that they would be offering no further comment on the matter.