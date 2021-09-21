Jordan raises stake in sports gambling data company

NEW YORK: Basketball nice Michael Jordan will improve his funding in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD.O) and can function a particular adviser to the corporate’s board, the sports activities playing knowledge firm mentioned on Monday. The corporate’s shares rose 3.4% in prolonged buying and selling. Switzerland-based Sportradar went public final week by way of the preliminary public provide route after abandoning plans for a merger with a particular objective acquisition firm earlier this 12 months. The corporate didn’t present particulars concerning Jordan’s elevated stake however mentioned his advisory duties will revolve across the U.S. market, product growth and advertising actions. Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls within the Nineteen Nineties, was an early investor in Sportradar. He additionally joined sports-betting agency DraftKings (DKNG.O) as a particular adviser in September final 12 months.













