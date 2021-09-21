My fitness journey has changed the way people look at me: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has battled obesity and gone through a physical transformation, says his fitness journey has changed the way people look at him and that the film offers coming to him have also changed.

Arjun said, “People have been kind enough to notice my transformation. My fitness journey has not only changed the way I look at food, nutrition and fitness but it has also changed the way people look at me. The opportunities and offers coming to me have also changed.”

Arjun will have some exciting new announcements as he ventures into the food and fitness space. The actor added, “I have definitely initiated multiple conversations to explore myself in the food and nutrition space and I’m excited for some of the things that will materialise soon. I will be in a position to share more concrete details in the days to come.

Arjun, who currently awaits the release of his next ‘Ek Villain 2’, says he wants to be a part of ventures that are “aiming to revolutionise the fitness space.”