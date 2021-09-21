KP CM directs LEAs to pay special attention to incidents of terrorism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed the police and other law enforcing agencies to pay special attention to incidents of crimes besides the incidents of terrorism in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high level meeting to review law & order situation in the province in Peshawar.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Muazzam Jah Ansari, divisional commissioners, Regional Police Officers and high ups of other law enforcing agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated upon various matters related to law & order situation and reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting to this effect.

The forum was given a detail briefing about the latest law & order situation, initiatives taken so far by the police and administration to maintain law & order, possible impact of emerging situation in neighboring country Afghanistan on law & order situation of the province and preparations of police and other law enforcing agencies to effectively deal with the situation.

The chief minister expressed concerns over the incidents occurred recently in district Dir Lower & Upper which claimed precious human lives and added such incidents were highly condemnable and against the Pashtoon traditions.

He directed the quarters concerned to chalk out an effective mechanism in order to contain such incidents in the future and to ensure that no one carries weapons to the jirgas, Janazagah and other such public gatherings.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that operations were underway against miscreants and criminal elements across the province adding that a total of 2631 cases were registered in actions under National Action Plan during the last 35 days and 6133 illegal weapons were confiscated.

Similarly, 250 cases were registered against land mafia and 2695 kilograms narcotics were seized during actions against narcotics. It was further informed that Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) had been made fully functional in all the districts of province to resolve family and land disputes.

Asaan Insaf Marakaz were also being established in police stations to change the traditional Thana culture by extending maximum facilities to the public in Thanas. Moreover, special force of police had been established for the security of minorities’ worship places.

The forum also reviewed the security of polio teams and it was decided that if needed the services of Frontier Constabulary would be requisitioned for the next polio campaign.

Moreover, the meeting also decided to revisit the security of educational institutions and health centers in the province.

The forum also decided to constitute a committee consisting of all the stakeholders to present recommendations to federal government for necessary reforms and amendments in the existing Code of Criminal Procedure.

The chief minister termed the law & order as the foremost responsibility of his government and said that provincial government would ensure steps beyond its capacity and utilize resources to maintain law & order situation in the province.

He said that the government would provide all the required resources on priority basis to strengthen the police and other law enforcing agencies to enable them effectively cope with all challenges.