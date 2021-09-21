IG Punjab vows to enhance police’s efficiency, capabilities

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said on Tuesday that protection of life and property of the people and building trust between them and police in the society are key objectives for him.

Recruitment on merit, transparency in transfer posting and upgrading the investigation system and impartial accountability is significant part of his policy, he added.

IGP directed the police force to change its attitude and work for immediate redressal of citizens’ problems with true spirit. He reiterated that change in general image of police through trust building between public and police is the need of the hour. He further added that no effort should be spared for provision of best service delivery and justice to the aggrieved with effective use of modern technology.

Rao said that the main task of the police is to maintain law and order by helping the oppressed. He added that supervisory officers should spend maximum time in the field to control crime and improve police image.

“I am convinced regarding everyone’s self respect, so it will not be tolerated for any officer or official to insult or misbehave with citizens and their seniors and juniors,” and strict departmental action will be taken against them for such misconduct, he added.

“In my view, suspension or transfer is not a punishment for those who either lack interest in solving problems of the citizens or hurt their self-esteem and such persons will be no longer part of department,” he said.

IGP further added that police service is great opportuinity to beautify this world and the hereafter. Therefore, he said, “We should use all our energies and powers to solve the problems of the citizens and bring the oppressors to justice.”

These directions have been sent by IG Punjab in his policy message to all offices and officials posted in all field formations of Punjab police.

In his message to the force, IG Punjab further said, “As the chief of Punjab police, the entire force is like a family to me, so injustice and abuse will not be acceptable to anyone.” IGP said that the martyrs are the pride of the police department and provision of best welfare to their families is among his priorities.

He vowed that steps would be taken to enhance the professional capabilities and efficiency of the force, saying modern policing softwares would be utilised for the change at the police station level.

IGP further said that no effort must be spared in fulfilling the responsibility to uphold the writ of the state.