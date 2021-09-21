CEC asks KP govt to provide LG polls plan within three days

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday made it clear that he will pass an order regarding the local government elections after hearing arguments from all the provinces. The CEC also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general to prepare for the local government elections instead of looking towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its decision. A three-member bench headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was hearing a petition regarding local government polls in the KP. The provincial advocate general and officials of provincial local government appeared before the election commission. The AG told the commission that the provincial government was willing to hold the LG polls. But the security situation in the province was still not clear. He said the KP government gave March date for the local government elections to the ECP but it was not approved. The AG further informed the commission that the government once again placed the matter of holding prompt LG polls in the province before the provincial cabinet.













