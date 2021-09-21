UNDP Amn-o-Insaf Programme to make legal education viable for women

Pakistan faces a significant gender imbalance in the legal profession. Women lawyers in positions of power are even less. Till date, Pakistan has not had a female Supreme Court judge or Attorney General of Pakistan.

To increase women’s representation in the legal profession, UNDP Amn-o-Insaf Programme actively works to encourage women law students to complete education and to pursue the legal profession.

The programme held a scholarship and stipend distribution ceremony at the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) office at Hayatabad on September 15, 2021 where young women law students were awarded scholarships and stipends to enable them to pursue legal education.During the ceremony, 32LLB and LLM students were awarded scholarships and stipends.

These students hail from merged areas and are studying law at different universities of KP and practicing law in different districts of the province. It is hoped that as these young law graduates will begin to seek professional placements, these stipends will encourage them to stay dedicated, get their license to practice law, and practice in the field.

Member of Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ayesha Bano distributed cheques and thanked USAID, UNDP, SRSP, KP Bar Council,and varsities for extending support to increase women in the legal profession.

“Women’s representation is important in every field of work but in it is crucial in the legal profession because it not only helps women lawyers become financially independent but increases access to justice for other women by making it comfortable for them to seek legal assistance in times of need.

With more women in law, we can ensure women’s influence in law and policy development as well,” she added.

“I really appreciate the opportunity extended to me, which has increased my courage to stay and continue in the legal profession,” said Saba, a law student pursuing her education in Peshawar.

”I am thankful to UNDP and USAID for providing me this opportunity.

This scholarship will help me to complete my education and later join legal profession. I really wish to become a judge in future,” added another law student, Maryam. PR