Sindh health minister presides over SMBBMU Senate meeting

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Pechuho has said that upgradation and regularisation of employees should be made under the law.

She expressed these views while presiding over the Senate meeting of Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana through video link on Tuesday.

Sindh Health Secretary, Kazim Jatoi was present on the occasion, while Vice Chancellor Dr Aneela Ata-ur-Rehman and Senate members attended meeting via video link from Larkana.

Prof Shahjahan Kutper, Dr Ata Muhammad Chandio, Prof Benafshan Mansoor, Prof Seema Nigah Mumtaz, Prof Fateh Murree (Representative of Higher Education), Prof Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Dr Zahid Ali Sheikh, Dr Bashir Ahmed Chandio, Dr Abdul Hakim Faisal and Registrar of the University Dr. Qararo Shah also participated among others.

The meeting began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem. Registrar Dr. Qararo Shah welcomed the guests, and Vice Chancellor Dr Aneela Ata-ur-Rehman presented various points for approval in the meeting.

Pro-Chancellor Dr Azra Pechoho, while speaking at the end of the Senate session, said that the amended University Act should be sent to the concerned institutions, which would later be passed by the Sindh Assembly.

She praised her professional team for holding a successful Senate session. The meeting was briefed on the performance of the university, financial matters, research and other issues.